Microsoft Xbox One S 'Minecraft edition' available for pre-order from 21 August

At the Gamescom press conference in Cologne, Microsoft displayed the special edition Xbox One S console with a Minecraft theme. A video posted on YouTube had earlier given us a glimpse of this special edition Xbox.

The Xbox One S had been launched in August 2016 and was a toned up version of the Xbox One console. The One S has 1 TB of storage and native support for 4K while having a reduced size. It lacks the support for Microsoft's Kinect though.

While there isn't an official product page for this special edition Xbox One S, pre-bookings have already begun from 21 August and the release date has been slated at 3 October. The Minecraft edition Xbox One S console can be bought for anywhere between $300 - $350 according to The Verge.

Microsoft will also be putting up for sale the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox One S bundles with all in-game pre-order bonus with the 500 GB version of the console costing $300 and the 1 TB version costing $350.

This report comes close on the heels of the pre-orders for the Xbox One X: Project Scorpio edition at $499. The console will start selling from 7 November onwards. Keep in mind, that the Project Scorpio edition is limited and is already sold out on the Amazon US store.

Some of the international sites where you can pre-order the Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition are Amazon (US), Amazon (UK), Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Walmart among others.