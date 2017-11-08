Microsoft launches Xbox One X in 35 markets around the world; comes with 4K UHD and HDR capabilities

Microsoft has launched the 'world's most powerful console' Xbox One X globally. The company claims is that its gaming console is 40 percent more powerful than any other similar device. It is available in 35 markets around the world and is priced at $ 499 (approx Rs 32,482) in US.

The Xbox One X Enhanced program will provide with 50 updated games on the day of the launch and the number will be increased to 70 within the first week. The games available at the time of the launch include Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky’s Tale, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and FIFA 18. The games have been updated to support the new capabilities including 4K UHD and HDR capabilities.

The new device in the Xbox One family comes with Xbox Live feature that allows multi-player network and also streams games in 4K UltraHD Blu-ray and 4K video qualities. Xbox One family has more than 1,300 games and 220 exclusive games for its users. The gaming console can be bought from the Microsoft's official website and other online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop across the countries including Australia, China, France, Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, and United Arab Emirates.

Microsoft recently unveiled an 'Project Scorpio' edition of the Xbox One X in August.