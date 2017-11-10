IGX 2017: E-xpress Interactive announces Injustice 2 and WWE 2K18 tournaments with a total prize pool worth Rs 50,000

Just before the 2017 Indian Games Expo gets underway on 18 November, video-games distributor E-Xpress Interactive has announced that it will host two tournaments at the event namely, Injustice 2 and WWE 2K18.

The distributor also announced a total prize pool of Rs 50,000 for each of the tournaments, along with additional rewards for WWE 2K18 winners. The winner of the first prize in either of the tournaments, takes home Rs 25,000, while the runner-up takes back Rs 15,000. Finishing third also lets you take home a prize of Rs 9,999. E-xpress Interactive will also award a WWE Live Event ticket to all three winners of WWE 2K18 tournament as well as a WWE Championship belt to the player who finishes in first place.

The distributor announced in a statement that the tournaments will be played on 18 November and 19 November at the Express booth which would be stall number 102 and 103. Interested participants can head over here to register for the WWE 2K18 tournament, while Injustice 2 fans can register here.

Every battle defines you & now is your chance to show your battle game, #Injustice2 Tournament with ₹50,000/- Prize Pool 18th & 19th Nov 2017, 11.00 am onwards Register Now: https://t.co/YmGOfSkNUU @GamesTheShop pic.twitter.com/HQ1j0VqADh — Indian Games Expo (@indiangamesexpo) November 9, 2017

All participants will also have to register on the IGX website before being allowed to participate. The expo is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 November at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.