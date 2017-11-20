HP OMEN 15 and OMEN 17 launched in India with 7th gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GTX graphics

At a time when online gaming is gaining a foothold in the country, HP on Monday introduced a new line-up of its fastest growing OMEN gaming notebooks.

HP OMEN 15 and OMEN 17 laptops feature the latest "NVIDIA 10 Series GTX" graphics, high-resolution display with optional G-Sync technology and a single-access service panel to upgrade RAM and storage.

The OMEN 15 laptop is available for Rs 80,990 while OMEN 17 will cost Rs 159,990.

"Gamers and e-sports athletes want the most innovative and powerful products in the market. With our reinvention of the OMEN notebook portfolio — from design, form-factor, engineering and performance — we are helping them compete at the highest level," Anurag Arora, Head-Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc India, told reporters here.

According to a recent report by KPMG, the Indian online gaming industry is poised to grow from the current $290 million to $1 billion by 2021.

The new OMEN line-up comes with 7th-gen Intel Core Quad Core CPUs to handle intense multi-player games and multitasking.

The dual-fan cooling system in OMEN laptops brings a multi-heat pipe and multi-exhaust thermal solution to keep the device cool and reduce the risk of throttling during heavy gaming sessions.

The devices have Dragon-red backlit keyboard with three backlight options and white backlight.

There is also a 26-key rollover anti-ghosting function and separated, full-size arrow keys to help reduce accidental key presses. HP "Audio Boost" technology with a discrete amp brings improved volume.

"OMEN by HP is one of the fastest growing major PC gaming brands today," Arora added.