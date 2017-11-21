EA's Black Friday sale is live right now on Origin: Here are the best deals for you

As Indians, we don’t always get to experience the frenzy and madness that is Black Friday. It might be a little disappointing to not have access to a sale where a PS4 goes for $199 or an Xbox One S gets bundled with extra controllers and games.

We can at least take solace from the fact that we may replenish our never-ending game libraries with some of the great gaming titles that enjoy massive discounts at this time.

EA’s Origin store is now hosting its own Black Friday sale, and you, dear gamer, can look forward to picking up some of EA’s best at half price or better. While EA’s entire portfolio appears to be on sale, here are our picks for the best games you can pick up this year.

Battlefield 1 Revolution: Rs 1,749 (50 percent off)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2jerZDvtG8

If you’re late to the Battlefield scene, now’s as good a time as any to partake of the joys of one of the most popular and frenzied multiplayer first-person shooting experiences of all time. We’d recommend you pick up Battlefield 1 Revolution rather than the standard edition as this option includes all the DLCs released so far.

Mass Effect: Andromeda: Rs 1,249 (50 percent off)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6PJEmEHIaY

Possibly the last game in an epic franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda suffered at the hands of EA. A bungled launch and a seemingly infinite list of bugs and animation issues almost killed the game, and EA’s execs, rather than taking the trouble to fix their company, repurposed the studio that built the game and put the entire franchise on hold.

Regardless, several patches since launch have fixed the most egregious of issues and as a Mass Effect fan, you do owe yourself a playthrough.

Mass Effect Trilogy: Rs 749 (50 percent off)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfHxklxMhA4

Speaking of Mass Effect, if, for some inconceivable reason, you didn’t play the original trilogy, EA is selling the entire trilogy as a bundle at Rs 750.

Titanfall 2: Rs 999 (50 percent off)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V24ONWLpVmY

Titanfall 2 is a spectacular first-person experience and can easily boast of the best single-player campaign in basically forever (a decade, if you count Half-Life 2). You must not miss this title.

Unravel: Rs 749 (50 percent off)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpnY1G3vt_0

While everyone goes ga-ga over Cuphead, one mustn't forget another great indie title that also offers a deep, engaging and challenging side-scrolling experience. Unravel follows the journey of Yarny, an entity made of a single thread of yarn. This is one puzzle platform that you simply cannot pass up on.