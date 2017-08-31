Dell announces new Inspiron gaming systems and curved gaming monitor at IFA 2017

After announcing the Dell Visor and its refreshed lineup of XPS and Inspiron hardware, the company today unveiled some new hardware as part of its gaming lineup for 2017 at the IFA Berlin. The hardware consists of the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series Gaming Laptop, the refreshed Inspiron Gaming Desktop and the massive 34-inch Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor with their respective price tags.

The 7000 series Inspiron 15 gaming laptop packs-in the slightly older seventh-generation Intel quad-core CPUs along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Dell may upgrade these to the eighth-generation processors a bit later.

There's a dual fan system to keep the laptop cool and anti-glare display options that are available in 1080p and 4K resolutions, depending on the option you choose. Also available are Thunderbolt 3 ports and this laptop is also VR-ready for the Dell Visor along with the many other options available in the market.

Pricing of the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop starts from $999 for the base models and $1,499 for models with the high-end 4K configurations. The laptop will go on sale globally starting 12 September.

Moving from laptops to desktops, we have the Inspiron Gaming Desktop by Dell. Cosmetically, not much has changed, apart from the clear panel window on the side. The gaming desktop starts from $599 and will go all the way up to $1,249 for the VR-ready configurations.

And where there's a desktop, there has got to be a display. Dell announced the Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor that will be available in two options. The first model comes with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is priced at $1,499. The second lower priced model sports a 2,560 x 1,880 with a 160 Hz refresh rate and will be priced at $1,199. Both monitors will up on sale starting 30 August.