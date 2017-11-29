China's Tencent intends to port smash-hit PUBG to mobile platforms

China’s Tencent has announced that it is working with Bluehole to port Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) to mobile. PUBG has been a runaway success on the Windows PC. At last count, the game was averaging 1.3 million players a month on gaming platform Steam.

The game has far surpassed titles like DOTA 2 and CS: GO, both of which have been top-charters on Steam. The game has sold over 20 million copies so far.

Tencent, which is currently the sole distributor for PUBG in China, announced the project in a press release that was later picked up by Polygon. Polygon notes that Tencent promises to ensure that the game reflects “socialist core values, Chinese traditional culture and moral rules”.

PUBG is a Battle Royale-style game, where dozens of players are dumped on a map and forced to scavenge for equipment and resources while being funnelled towards a central location. And everyone is hostile.

Other games like Fortnite have tried to copy PUBG’s style, and as Polygon notes, there are already several PUBG clones on the Chinese mobile marketplace. How well Tencent manages to port a shooter like PUGB to the mobile platform is another matter entirely. Shooting games are hard enough to play on a console’s limiting control scheme, and mobile phones aren’t exactly better suited to the task.