Asus ROG G701 laptop launched in India at Rs 3,49,990; brings a GTX 1080 for 4K gaming

Asus today launched a really powerful gaming laptop for the Indian market called the Asus ROG G701. The G701 is a gaming laptop with some edgy design that is not just cosmetic but functional as well. This is because the high-end hardware package offered inside needs to stay cool.

Below the colourful keyboard and the silver and gold-themed panels, sits an Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR5X memory. Asus claims that the G701 thanks to the graphics card is VR-ready and can also drive the UHD 4K display. The 4K display is a 120 Hz panel with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology enabled.

Delving deeper, that Rs 3,49,990 sticker price also gets you an Intel Core i7 chipset (7th generation Intel Kabylake) coupled with 64 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,800 MHz. The laptop also includes the HyperDrive RAID 0 and NVMe and PCIe technologies for blazing-fast storage speeds.

Other goodies include Asus' Trinity Display Technology with 4K2K output, the machine is capable of giving three displays simultaneously using HDMI, Thunderbolt and mini Display connectors.

Asus has also worked on the ergonomics with an asymmetric keyboard. The company claims that this layout makes the G701 one of the most ergonomically designed laptops which lets users type and use the touchpad and keypad with greater comfort.