Asus launches ROG Chimera gaming laptop and Strix XG35VQ curved monitor at IFA 2017

Asus has launched its latest Republic of Gamers (ROG) Chimera gaming laptop at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The company also launched the ROG Strix XG35VQ, a curved monitor for gamers, in addition to the laptop. The company also introduced ROG gaming hardware that was previously released in Asia, to Europe, at the ‘Join the Republic’ showcase at the event.

According to a press release, the Chimera will sport ‘an ultra-responsive’ 17.3-inch Full HD wide-view display with a refresh rate of 144 GHz and about 7 ms of ‘gray-to-gray’ response time. The fast refresh rate and response time come along with G-SYNC technology to minimise tearing.

The device will be powered by Intel Core i7 7820HK processor that can clock up to 4.3 GHz out of the box. Asus has also added a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with a 1,974 MHz core clock speed. The company claims that users can connect their favorite Xbox accessories to Chimera without the need to change controllers between PC and console.

Moving on to the curved monitor, Asus launched the ROG Strix XG35VQ curved monitor with 35-inch UWQHD display with an effective resolution of 3440x1440 and 100 Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio. The company has also added ‘Adaptive-Sync’ and ‘Aura Sync’ lighting. Aura Sync lighting can sync with the audio in a game or other components with support for Aura-sync.

Derek Yu, the Global Marketing Director of Republic of Gamers added, “Gamers have different needs, and this is what Join the Republic is all about: offering the best solution to every gamer, regardless of their gaming preferences. We’re all very excited to bring this incredible lineup of ROG gaming gear to IFA this year.”

Asus also displayed a number of ROG products that it has previously showcased in other events. It had ROG Zephyrus and ROG GX800 gaming laptops, ROG GT51 gaming desktop along with ROG Swift PG27VQ curved monitor. The display also showed off ROG Zenith Extreme, ROG Rampage VI Extreme, and ROG Strix X299-E Gaming motherboards to display its commitment towards gaming enthusiasts who wanted to build their own computers.

Asus ROG Zephyrus

To recap, the specifications of the gaming laptops, Asus ROG Zephyrus takes advantage of the recently announced the GTX Max-Q design by Nvidia. ASUS announced the ROG Zephyrus GX501VI and GX501VS both of which feature an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and the GTX 1080 Max-Q with a thickness of just 1.7 cm. The device weighs 2.2 kgs.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate along with Nvidia G-Sync support and is claimed to offer 100 percent sRGB coverage. Asus also offers 24 GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, while storage options include M.2 PCIe based SSDs with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options. You get a nice range of ports including one USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 Gen2, and four USB 3.1 Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. The device was recently announced in India at a price of Rs 3,14,990.

Asus ROG GX800

ROG GX800 comes with an advanced version of the "Hydro Overclocking system", which cools the laptop through a discrete liquid-cooling module. This allows gamers to overclock and squeeze extra performance out of the gaming beast. It helps the users push GX800 frequencies from 3.2 GHz to 4.4 GHz. The GX800 comes with an 18-inch display along with a 4K UHD resolution.

The laptop is equipped with Nvidia G-Sync technology. The GX800 comes along with a "Mechanical Tactical Advanced Gaming (MechTAG)" keyboard that features ROG Aura RGB LED lights. The company launched the laptop in India in April and it can be ordered on request for an insane price of Rs 7,97,990 as GX800 comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 in SLI configuration.

ROG Strix SCAR Edition

The Strix SCAR Edition packs a display with 120 Hz refresh rate along with 5 ms response rate in the 15-inch variant and another display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 7 ms response time. It will also sport Intel Core i7 processors, Windows 10 Pro and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics along with a desktop-style keyboard layout and fast-actuation keys.

ROG Strix Hero Edition

The ROG Strix Hero edition will support Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series, Windows 10 Pro and a wide display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop display also supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut to ensure consistent light intensity, colour accuracy and fidelity. Similar to the Strix SCAR Edition, the Strix Hero Edition will also come with desktop-style keyboard layout with N-key rollover for faster and precise response.

ROG Strix GL503 and GL703

The Strix GL503 gaming laptop will sport a 15-inch display while the GL703 will sport a 17-inch display. Both the laptops will be powered by latest Intel core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and Windows 10 Pro. Both the laptops will support up to 32 GB DDR4 2,400 MHz.

ROG Strix GL702VI

The Strix GL702VI will pack Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Windows 10 Pro and 7th generation Intel i7 processors. In addition to the powerful internals, Asus has added a G-Sync display panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and four-zone Aura RGB keyboard.

ROG Strix GL702ZC

This is the first gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with a 17-inch wide-view display and an anti-ghosting backlit keyboard.

Asus ROG GT51 Gaming desktop

The ROG GT51 carries 6th gen Intel i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce graphics, the GTX Titan X. The desktop supports up to three 4K displays. The ROG Turbo Gear software offers one click overclocking. There are dedicated air tunnels for cooling. The GT51 has a retail price of Rs 3,25,900. The ROG G20CB is a more compact desktop suitable for surround displays. It comes preloaded with the ASUS ROG Aegis II software for capturing, editing and streaming gameplay videos. The ROG G20CB is available for Rs. 1,22,990.