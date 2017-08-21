Assassin's Creed: Origins moody cinematic trailer showcases ancient Egypt in all its glory at Gamescom 2017

Assassin's Creed: Origins trailer was released at the Gamescom 2017, and the game is up for pre-order with a 27 October release date. The trailer which almost seems like a movie-trailer, makes it evident that the next installment of the game will be set in ancient Egypt.

The trailer has Leonard Cohen's 'You want it darker' being played in the background. Ubisoft has gone all out on this one with the setting showing Egyptian pyramids being constructed, slaves being made to work, bodies being mummified and climaxes with the protagonist killing a few mercenaries. Ptolemy and Cleopatra also make a fleeting appearance in the trailer.

In an interview with Gamespot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot had stated that Assassin's Creed: Origins would be made compatible for Microsoft Xbox One X, and that it would be the best console version available. According to Guillemot, the game is taking good advantage of the power of the Xbox One X.

Microsoft has also announced the pre-orders for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition at $499 from today. The console will start selling from 7 November onwards. Keep in mind, that the Project Scorpio edition is limited and is already sold out on the Amazon US store.

Some of the international sites where you can pre-order the Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition are Amazon (US), Amazon (UK), Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Walmart among others.