Seth Rollins will be the WWE 2K18 'Cover Superstar', reveals developer; release date set for 17 October

2K Games revealed Seth Rollins as the face of WWE 2K18, also announcing that the game will be released on 17 October for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This will be Rollins' first appearance on the cover and he'll be joining Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and The Rock as the face of the game since the WWE licensing takeover by 2K and Visual Concepts. He is also argued to be the first to make it to the cover while still being popular in the WWE world. The 31-year-old has very little experience outside WWE, with just a couple of appearances in other ventures.

“As the WWE 2K18 cover Superstar and Franchise ambassador, it is my incredible honour and mission to ensure this game will truly BE LIKE NO ONE – a calling card perfect for everything I stand for – as it sets forth on its own unique path,” said Seth Rollins, as reported by Gamasutra.

Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017

Deluxe and collector's editions of the game were also revealed, granting players access ahead of its launch on October 13. The content for the Collector's edition, however, is yet to be revealed. The deluxe version will include season passes and bonus digital content.

2K hopes that the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's stature in WWE and his following in the gaming community will be able to win over fans of the franchise and convince them to buy the game. “Each year, the WWE 2K franchise emerges with a unique identity, impeccable authenticity, an incredible roster and the freedom for players to customise and control the virtual WWE world through its extensive offerings,” said 2K Vice President of Marketing, Chris Snyder, reported by Gamasutra.