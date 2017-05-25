Zaheer Khan as India bowling coach? Anil Kumble tells BCCI he wants pace legend for crucial role

Days after senior India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Zaheer Khan to become the fast-bowling coach for Team India, it has emerged that the left-arm pacer’s name was proposed by India coach Anil Kumble for the role during his meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) office-bearers and Committee of Administrators (CoA) members on 21 May.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kumble wants a bowling coach for the team and has consequently suggested the name of Zaheer, one of the finest exponents of left-arm pace bowling that India has ever produced.

The report added the 38-year-old had been approached by the BCCI for the position last year too, but he could not come to an agreement with the Board over the terms and conditions of his contract. Reportedly, Zaheer did not want to join the team full-time. He had also demanded Rs 4 crore for 100 days' service in a year — a demand BCCI regarded was too expensive, as per the report.

It is not clear whether Zaheer, who scalped 311 wickets in 92 Tests and 282 scalps in 200 ODIs, will join Team India in England for the Champions Trophy, which begins on 1 June.

Apparently, Kumble also wants batting coach Sanjay Bangar to be elevated to the position of assistant coach. However, with an assistant coach commanding a salary of Rs 4 crore, it remains to be seen if the BCCI agrees to the demand. Another request put forth by Kumble is that the BCCI appoint a permanent, professional manager to accompany the team at all times.

On Tuesday, Harbhajan had tweeted, “@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella”.