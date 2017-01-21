Yograj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Yuvraj Singh's father finally forgives 'evil' ex-captain after record stand in Cuttack

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni's epic 256-run partnership in the second one-day international (ODI) between India and England in Cuttack not only made a billion fans happy, especially after it built the foundation for a series-clinching win, but also healed old wounds.

Yograj Singh, Yuvraj's father, finally "forgave" Dhoni for "his evil" against his son. The former India cricketer was critical of the 2011 World Cup-winning former skipper ever since Yuvraj fell out of favour with the national selectors, blaming him almost exclusively for his son's exclusion from the national side.

In a typical movie-like happy ending, Yograj praised Dhoni for his brave innings in the Cuttack ODI, adding that he wanted him to score a century on that day, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.

"God bless Dhoni. I wanted him to score his hundred today. Yes, I have forgiven Dhoni. God will take care of his doings. I pray to God to forgive him for his evil against my son Yuvi.

"Both of them have been great cricketers and great finishers. God bless both of them," Yograj was quoted as saying in the report. Yuvraj's father added that he had always forgiven those who wronged his kids, and that Dhoni should seek forgiveness from almighty.

The Cuttack ODI turned out to be a memorable one for Yuvraj, who earned the 'Man of the Match' award for his enthralling knock of 150 off 127 balls, his highest ODI score as well as his first century since the 2011 World Cup.

The left-handed all-rounder's fourth-wicket stand with Dhoni, who himself scored his first century in the format since 2013, helped rescue the hosts from a shaky position of 25/3, with skipper Virat Kohli getting dismissed for just eight runs. India finished on a mammoth total of 381/6. The 256-run stand turned out to be the second-highest against England for any wicket, as well as the fifth-highest Indian partnership for any wicket.

England gave a terrific fight, riding on skipper Eoin Morgan's century (102) as well as half-centuries from Jason Roy (82) and Moeen Ali (55), though the hosts managed to hold on their nerves in the closing stages of the match to pull off a 15-run win, and gained an unassailable 2-0 series lead.