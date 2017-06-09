World Series of Boxing: Manoj Kumar loses debut match against Aslanbek Shymbergenov

London: Former Commonwealth Games gold-medal winner Manoj Kumar's World Series of Boxing debut for the British Lionhearts ended in disappointment as he was beaten by Aslanbek Shymbergenov in his team's semifinal loss to Astana Arlans Kazakhstan.

The Indian went down 47:48, 46:49, 46:49 in the five-round welterweight 69kg contest. His team, British Lionhearts, lost the two-leg contest 3-7 on aggregate.

Manoj fought hard in the bout and even managed to win the fourth round but Shymbergenov's long reach was something that that the Indian found tough to deal with.

Manoj had previously won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2010 by defeating Bradley Saunders of England 11:2 in the final. Manoj Kumar had recently represented India in the 2016 Olympics in 64 kg category. He had a good run till pre-quarterfinals bout where he lost to fifth seed Fazliddin Gaibnazarov 3-0.