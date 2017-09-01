World Cup qualifiers: Thomas Lemar says he is happy to stay on at Monaco amidst interest from Arsenal

Paris: Monaco star Thomas Lemar insists he is more than happy to stay with the French champions after playing a starring role in his country's thumping win over the Netherlands on Thursday.

"I am a Monaco player and I am very happy there. Now I am going to go and have a good season with my club, try to keep progressing and advancing in my career," the 21-year-old winger, scorer of two goals in France's 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory, told Canal Plus.

Asked where he would be going once the current international get together was over, Lemar added that he would be Monaco bound.

He had been strongly linked with a big-money move to the English Premier League, with both Arsenal and Liverpool both credited with firm interest.

But the transfer window slammed shut on Thursday night with no move materialising.

Lemar, born in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe, insisted he had not let the transfer talk get to him ahead of Thursday's match in which he scored his first goals for his country, including one from a stunning volley.

"I prepared for this match as I usually do. I have not been letting things get to me. I was focused on my match, that was all that mattered for me," added the winger who still has three years to run on his contract at the Stade Louis II.