World Cup qualifiers: Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio earns recall in Spain squad

Madrid:Real Madrid's Marco Asensio capped a magnificent few months with a recall to the Spain squad on Friday for a friendly with Colombia and World Cup qualifier at Macedonia next month.

Young Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa also gets the nod, but otherwise coach Julen Lopetegui kept faith with the squad that tops Group G on goal difference from Italy in the race for Russia 2018.

Striker Asensio 21, who has two caps for Spain, has emerged as a key player as Real surged into the Champions League final and to the verge of the La Liga title.He is also named in the under-21 squad for the Euros in Poland between 16-30 June.

The 22-year-old Kepa was also called up in March because of injury to Pepe Reina but is yet to feature for his country.

Spain host Colombia in a friendly on 7 June in Murcia, although the likes of Asensio and other Real players are unlikely to feature because the Champions League final is on 3 June.

Spain travel to Macedonia on 11 June in a game they will be expected to win.

Qualification looks set to come down to a 2 September showdown against Italy in Madrid.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina (Napoli/ITA), David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal/ENG), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), David Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Vitolo (Sevilla), Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid), Diego Costa (Chelsea/ENG), Pedro (Chelsea/ENG), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Gerard Deulofeu (AC Milan/ITA)