World Cup qualifiers: Germany coach Joachim Loew questions fans jeering at forward Timo Werner

Nuremberg: Germany coach Joachim Loew was bemused as to why the crowd booed forward Timo Werner during the 21-year-old's appearance in the 7-0 win over San Marino on Saturday.

The RB Leipzig player was greeted with jeers when he came on as a substitute in the 55th minute and the crowd continued to give him rough treatment for the rest of the match.

Werner courted controversy after allegedly diving to win a penalty during a Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 in December while his club, owned by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull, have angered fans with their rapid, cash-fuelled rise to the German top flight.

"I still ask myself, why was Timo Werner jeered?" Loew told reporters. "He dived once, he has made a mistake which he has admitted. But he is a very, very young player.

"He is a national team player, who is at the start of his career and has scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga, and should not be jeered."

Werner, the first RB Leipzig player to represent Germany, was winning his second cap.

Forward Sandro Wagner, who scored a hat-trick against San Marino, said it should not be an issue which club Werner plays for.

"Here he was playing for Germany, not for Leipzig," he said. "It's totally incomprehensible that he was booed. It left a sour taste in the mouth."