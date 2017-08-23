World Cup qualifiers: Chelsea's Victor Moses recalled by Nigeria; John Obi Mikel, Odion Ighalo make comeback

Abuja: Nigeria have recalled Chelsea ace Victor Moses as well as China-based striker Odion Ighalo for next month's 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

Skipper John Obi Mikel is also back in the squad after being sidelined by an abdominal injury for four months.

Meanwhile, there is an appearance for uncapped Israel-based striker Anthony Nwakaeme and Ola Aina, who is on loan at Hull City from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Mikel and Moses have missed the Super Eagles' recent games due to injury, while Ighalo was overlooked for several matches after he quit Premier League club Watford to move to China.

Nwakaeme, 28, has been prolific for Israeli champions Hapoel Beer-Sheva. Aina's inclusion would mean he has completed his change of international allegiance to play for Nigeria at full international level after he featured for several England age-group teams.

While 23 players will attend the training camp, six players have been placed on standby — Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege), Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht), Alhassan Ibrahim, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United) and Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow).

Nigeria face Cameroon on September 1 in Uyo and three days later they clash again in Yaounde in a World Cup qualifying double-header.

The Super Eagles are top of African qualifying Group B for next year's World Cup in Russia with six points from two matches, while Cameroon are second on two points. Zambia and Algeria are on a point each.