World Badminton Championships 2017: When and where to watch PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal's semis

India's PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the women's singles semi-finals, while Kidambi Srikanth lost in the men's singles quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championships on Friday. With both the women shuttlers reaching the last-four, India is assured of two medals at the World Championships for the first time in the tournament's history.

Here's a look at Sindhu and Saina's opponents in the semi-finals and the schedule for matches on Day 6.

Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara

Head-to-head record: Saina leads 2-0.

Saina, 12th seed, fought off home favourite and 16th seed Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 in an hour and 14 minutes to assure India of at least a bronze medal.

Saina, who was playing her seventh consecutive quarter-finals at the World Championships, reached the semi-finals for the second time in the prestigious tournament.

The 2015 World Championships runner-up will face Japanese seventh seed Okuhara on Saturday for a place in the final.

Okuhara ousted two-time defending champion Carolina Marin of Spain with a 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 victory in an hour and 33 minutes.

Saina's match is fifth on the main court and will start after approximately 6 pm IST.

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Continuing her good run, Sindhu won her quarter-finals match against fifth seed Sun Yu of China 21-14, 21-9.

She will now take on Chen of China, who continued her winning run by beating eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Che had earlier upset favourite Akane Yamaguchi on Thursday, and will be the underdog for a third match in a row as she faces fourth-seeded Sindhu in the semi-finals.

Their match is part of the second session on Saturday and is the last match on the main court. The match will start after approximately 11 pm IST.

All the matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. You can also stream the matches online on Hotstar and on World Badminton Federation's official YouTube channel.