World Badminton Championships 2017: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, a hungry Saina Nehwal and a reinvigorated Kidambi Srikanth will be in focus when the World Badminton Championships begin on Monday.

Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, Olympic and double defending champion Carolina Marin of Spain and South Korean Sung ji Hyun have been seeded above Sindhu and the Indian will have to step up her game in the tournament where India has never won a gold medal.

Her illustrious citymate, Saina, however, is coming off with some low-key performances and though the expectation is less from her, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist will be eager to prove her mettle again against the younger opponents.

Saina, who had claimed the only silver for India at the World Championships in 2015, underwent right knee surgery after a devastating outing at the Rio Olympic and since then she has not been able to regain her strength fully.

Barring a Malaysia Masters title, there's not much to be talked about her success post-Rio.

Here's all you need to know about catching the action from World Badminton Championships 2017 live:

When and where will the World Badminton Championships 2017 be played?

The World Badminton Championships 2017 will be played in Glasgow, Scotland from 21 to 27 August.

How do I watch the World Badminton Championships live?

The World Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the tournament will start at 3:30 pm IST every day.



Where can I follow the World Badminton Championships 2017 online?

The matches will be streamed online on Hotstar and on World Badminton Federation's official YouTube channel.

With inputs from IANS