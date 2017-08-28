World Badminton Championships 2017: Watch how PV Sindhu won 73-shot rally against Nozomi Okuhara in final

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu might have lost the longest match of the 2017 World Badminton Championships against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara on Sunday, but the Hyderabad-born shuttler gave the viewers inside the Emirates Arena and the ones watching it on their television sets a lot to cheer about with her gallant display.

The highlight of the marathon match which lasted for 110 minutes was an incredible 73-shot rally in the second game, in which Okuhara and Sindhu gave their all. The rally was finally won by the Indian.

In the second game, Sindhu had mixed her shots well from the mid court and back court to unsettle her opponent. But Okuhara had slowly closed the gap on the Indian's lead to stay in the hunt for a maiden gold. Sindhu had a crucial one-point lead at 21-20, but then the breathtaking rally happened, which gave Sindhu the game, but sapped the two players of all energy.

The 22-year-old Indian returned every shot from her side and notably, every inch was covered. It was a similar story on the other side of the court as Okuhara's sharp defence helped her make clean returns, but eventually, she had no answer to Sindhu's sliced drop. It was long and exhausting; the Japanese was on her knees and Sindhu had no energy to celebrate her second game win.

