World Badminton Championships 2017: PV Sindhu to get Rs 10 lakh, Saina Nehwal 5 lakh from BAI after medal wins

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced cash award of Rs 10 lakh for PV Sindhu and Rs 5 lakh for Saina Nehwal following their medal-winning performances in the World Badminton Championships that concluded in Glasgow.

It is for the first time that India has secured two medals at the prestigious event.

Sindhu settled for a silver after an epic battle against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final.

Nehwal had also lost to the Japanese in the semi-final on Saturday to settle for a bronze.

Congratulating the players for their exceptional performance in the tournament, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I would like to congratulate both the girls for their great performance. It has been a great journey and I am sure the performance of the players will only get better from here."