You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

World Badminton Championships 2017 final: 'Golden girl' PV Sindhu hailed on Twitter despite narrow loss

SportsFP SportsAug, 28 2017 00:03:58 IST

PV Sindhu's gallant effort to become India's first ever world champion ended in a heart-wrenching defeat against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in an epic final on Sunday.

In the longest match of the 2017 World Badminton Championships, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 50 minutes.

Their bodies were falling apart as the match progressed, but both Sindhu and Okuhara used every ounce of energy left in them to make it a memorable contest.

After closing out the second game by winning an incredible 73-shot rally, Sindhu saved one championship point in the decider but it was the Rio Olympic bronze medallist who had the last laugh.

For India, it is still a historic edition since for the first time Indians shuttlers are returning with two medals. Saina Nehwal won a bronze on Saturday after losing her semi-final match.

India had one silver and four bronze medals in the World Championships before this edition.

After the marathon match on Sunday, Twitter users heaped praise on Sindhu over her fine display in the women's singles final. From India's "golden girl" to it being a "badminton revolution", let's take a look how they reacted:

With inputs from PTI.


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 12:03 am | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 12:03 am


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores