World Badminton Championships 2017 final: 'Golden girl' PV Sindhu hailed on Twitter despite narrow loss

PV Sindhu's gallant effort to become India's first ever world champion ended in a heart-wrenching defeat against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in an epic final on Sunday.

In the longest match of the 2017 World Badminton Championships, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 50 minutes.

Their bodies were falling apart as the match progressed, but both Sindhu and Okuhara used every ounce of energy left in them to make it a memorable contest.

After closing out the second game by winning an incredible 73-shot rally, Sindhu saved one championship point in the decider but it was the Rio Olympic bronze medallist who had the last laugh.

For India, it is still a historic edition since for the first time Indians shuttlers are returning with two medals. Saina Nehwal won a bronze on Saturday after losing her semi-final match.

India had one silver and four bronze medals in the World Championships before this edition.

After the marathon match on Sunday, Twitter users heaped praise on Sindhu over her fine display in the women's singles final. From India's "golden girl" to it being a "badminton revolution", let's take a look how they reacted:

#PVSindhu You will be our Golden Girl no matter what. Nail biting match by Warrior @Pvsindhu1.. The nation is proud of you #2017BWC — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 27, 2017

I can only say that you made every Indian so proud @Pvsindhu1. You can come home with your head held very high @2017BWC@OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 27, 2017

That is a gut-wrenching loss. Chin up, PV Sindhu. Hold your head high. You deserve to be celebrated and you wil always be our queen. pic.twitter.com/ef09vPPGmc — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 27, 2017

Damn. But between them, @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 are creating a badminton viewing revolution. Go girls. Keep making us proud. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2017

Incredible moment for India!Congratulations @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 for bringing back the bronze & silver medals home. Well played #Okuhara! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 27, 2017

Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017

Well done Sindhu & Saina. India is very proud of you & your medals. Congrats to Japan's Okuhara for an incredible victory #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2017

2 of India's finest in badminton bring home a Silver & a Bronze at the #WorldBadmintonChampionionship Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2017

With inputs from PTI.