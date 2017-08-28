World Badminton Championships 2017: Carolina Marin's mom clicks selfies with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

New Delhi: Being hounded by eager selfie seekers is something that top level sportspersons are used to but Saina Nehwal's father and PV Sindhu's mother had a surprise 'fan' waiting for them outside the World Badminton Championship venue.

Among the Indian fans waiting for @Pvsindhu1 and @NSaina was Carolina Marin's mother as well. What a lady pic.twitter.com/ZJPc2xXgzS — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 27, 2017



The middle-aged lady named Toni Marin was no ordinary fan. She is the mother of current Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Not many knew her as Martin, patiently stood in the dedicated fan zone outside the venue along with other Indian fans, who wanted to have a glimpse of the Indian superstars.

Clad in a brown jumper and stole, she was seen taking selfies with Sindhu and Saina and later with Saina's father Harvir Nehwal and Sindhu's mother P Vijayalakshmi.

Marin over the years has had some memorable on-court duels with both Saina and Sindhu. During the 2015 World Championship final, Marin beat Saina in the final and last year at Rio Olympics, she went past Sindhu to win the coveted yellow metal.

Sindhu had defeated Marin at the Siri Fort Stadium en route her India Open Super Series title in April, earlier this year.