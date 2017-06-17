Wolverhampton Wanderers FC shoot for the moon, literally, to unveil new season kit

English football club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC seem to have taken the term 'kit launch' literally. The Wolves pulled off an outrageous stunt on Friday, sending their club's newly launched kit where no football jersey has gone before — in space! While kit launches become more and more over-elaborate affairs, the Wolves shot for the moon — they tied their next season's shirt to a high-altitude balloon and sent it into the stratosphere.

So you may have already seen the kit, but you haven't seen the launch. #WolvesKitLAUNCHhttps://t.co/PVKGpAeXt1pic.twitter.com/2gNEuM4BjS — Wolves (@Wolves) June 16, 2017

Keeping up with the recent tradition of over-the-top kit launches, the Wolves surely reached new heights with their 2017-18 shirt. Before the shirt was launched into space, the second tier side's social media feed had teasers for fans and followers about a potential gimmick. The enterprising stunt was performed on a very tight budget that is sure to impress even Elon Musk and his SpaceX team. According to media reports, it was carried out using just a balloon and a tiny rocket with a shirt around it. The Wolves compete in the English Football League Championship which is the second highest tier in the English football league system after Premier League.

The new 2017/18 @PUMA home kit will on sale in store and online at 9am tomorrow. #WolvesKitLAUNCHhttps://t.co/u9qqZhetLIpic.twitter.com/bMcB0FYWTQ — Wolves (@Wolves) June 16, 2017

After clearly succeeding with their attempt, the club then uploaded the footage on their YouTube channel. It was surely one of the most ceremonious shirt unveilings in recent memory and an 'out of the world' publicity stunt.