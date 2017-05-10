With I-League-ISL merger unlikely, AIFF's haphazard approach has led to Indian football's decline

Where is Indian football headed?

When you have a national body and a president who is as clueless about his political party's direction as he is about the road map for Indian football, where can the sport be headed?

The nation is on the cusp of heading in a new direction as they play host to the Under-17 World Cup. Is the rise in the Fifa world rankings an indication that Indian football is headed in the right direction?

Don't let the national coach, Stephen Constantine and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel fool you with India's present ranking of 101. As much as they would love you to believe that the standard is rising from a pathetic 173 in March 2015, it would be wise to soak in the laurels with a pinch of salt.

It was smart planning that took India up the rankings. India (according to sources) decided to play more international matches and against depleted or weaker teams at a time when the major national teams in the continent and elsewhere, were busy with their local leagues and other international commitments.

It is believed that the true picture will emerge in the next four to six months when India's world ranking will be corrected once other nations get engaged in more international matches and tournaments.

The AIFF president is only pulling wool over your eyes even as he has the national coach who at first called the Indian Super League (ISL) the worst thing to have happened to Indian football, suddenly singing its praise. He appears to have started dancing to Patel's symphony.

Patel's meeting, an unofficial one with the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) on Tuesday after attending the AFC meeting in Manama, Bahrain on Monday, is said to be only an eyewash as no decision will be taken, or direction given, on which way the ISL or the I-League will go.

Patel will continue to play the "merger" song as best he can as it is his only escape route to play for time. A time he will eventually run out of and be forced to bite the bullet. According to those in the know, it is nigh impossible for any merger in its present form.

A few pertinent questions though need urgent answers.

1) Can the AIFF drop the Rs 15 crore ISL franchise annual fee that the two Kolkata clubs and Aizwal FC have allegedly asked for to be included into the elite group?

2) According to ISL guidelines, new teams can come up from the same state in three years and from the same city in five years. If so, can Kolkata afford to have three clubs, or for that matter two, if Mohun Bagan is merged with Atletico de Kolkata and still get the same crowd response?

Going by the dwindling fan turnout in the I-League derby clash in Kolkata, with each passing year, it is only inevitable that the franchise will meet with the same fate in the ISL too if Kolkata is given another franchise.

Goan I-League clubs suffered the same fate when they had six teams in the NFL and later four teams in the I-League.

3) With the ISL clubs now feeling the burden of expenses and already talking of cost cutting, can they ill-afford to pay the players for an extended four months if the ISL is extended to seven months as is being talked about?

The present scenario in the I-League is as bleak with only Bengaluru FC said to be financially stable. With sponsors barely trickling in or backing out and the AIFF marketing and branding team unable to rope in sponsors for clubs as was expected, be it out of design to sustain the ISL or otherwise, Indian football continues to stay in limbo.

The same is said to be of the Federation Cup and the Santosh Trophy, hence its devaluation and step-motherly treatment, lest the ISL loses some of its sheen and sponsor interest if the two gain popularity and momentum with a good dose of sponsorship, professionalism and glam thrown in with a more attractive prize money on offer.

The AIFF may continue to open new doors for new entrants into the I-League even as some new ones shut shop as has been the case in the last couple of seasons, but that will only be a temporary fix as the clubs eventually see through AIFF's ploy that is anything but a fructuous plan.

New clubs like Viva Kerala, Mumbai Tigers, Bharat FC, Pune FC have all come and gone within a span of three years after going into the red. Yet the AIFF continues to wear blinkers.

The AIFF has no ideal revenue model in place, it’s as simple as that even as Patel continues to swing from tree to tree clutching at straws for answers. It’s been over three years that the AIFF has been speaking of the ISL-I-League merger even as the AIFF gave birth to new clubs while slaying the most prominent clubs and institutions in Indian football.

Under Patel's term, the achievements are few and far between. But the AIFF can take credit for bringing Indian football to death's door with its haphazard approach.

It has only helped hasten all institutions, be it government or private, to decide on ending job recruitment for footballers, be it major oil companies, banks, the railways, airlines, insurance companies and the customs. This downslide started during the term of Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi when Patel was one of AIFF's vice presidents before he took charge of the president's affairs as caretaker president after Dasmunshi went into a coma.

The AIFF barely made any attempt to revive some of the country's most exciting tournaments, be it the Sait Nagjee, Rovers Cup, the Scissors Cup, Sikkim Gold Cup, Governor's Gold Cup and Bandodkar Gold Cup in Goa, the Kalinga Cup in Cuttack the DCM Trophy in Delhi, Gurdarshan Memorial Football Tournament in Punjab, to name a few.

With clubs like Mafatlal, Orkay, Mahindra and Mahindra, JCT, shutting shop, the last two still holding on to grasroots, the AIFF has also ensured the exit of football clubs from one of the country's most vibrant footballing state, Goa, vis-a-vis Salgaocar, Dempo and Sporting Clube de Goa. It is a state that, at one time, had six clubs in the NFL and four in the I-League, and continues to have a buzzing footballing culture.

Yet, the AIFF finds the state not good enough to have a single representative in the executive committee after Dempo Sports Club president, Shrinivas Dempo's term as VP ended last year. What many club owners and officials in senior positions in some of the leading footballing states feel, is that the way forward for Indian football is to first amend the constitution on voting rights.

Patel and company are said to have manipulated the system. To be elected as President, VP or into the executive committee of the AIFF, the person should have served in a local association for a minimum of four years to prove his intent, which is fine.

But the tricky part is that he will have to be proposed by two members and seconded by two members to qualify for elections. This has been done, according to many, to deter those seeking a clean and transparent functioning and fighting for a proper road map for Indian football.

This will or may never come to pass as long as Praful Patel and his cohorts continue to dominate Indian football while clubs around the country shut shop, shed their weight, including ISL franchisees, reducing players' salaries by half and many going jobless.

The dye has already been cast even as those holding responsible positions in state associations and leading club owners/officials sit and twiddle their thumb while Indian football burns. It is time the government steps in or else, Indian football will be lost forever.