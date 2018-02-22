Winter Olympics 2018: World champion Anna Gasser pips American Jamie Anderson to win big air snowboarding gold

Pyeongchang: Austrian world champion Anna Gasser won the first Olympic snowboard big air title on Friday saving her best effort for last to beat American Jamie Anderson into second place.

Gasser snatched victory with her final jump worth a near maximum 96 points for a total of 185 ahead of 177.5 for Anderson, deprived of her second gold of the Games following her earlier victory in slopestyle.

Third came New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott on 157.50.

"I was like, 'I really have to step up my game', and I'm so thankful I landed the trick I had in mind and that it was enough to win the gold today," said Gasser, 26.

Snowboarding's big air discipline is among extreme sports added to the Olympic programme in recent years as officials seek to widen the Winter Games' appeal among a younger demographic.

Competitors shoot themselves at speed from a ramp several metres into the air, perform acrobatic tricks, before hitting the landing slope.

Anderson, 27, said silver felt even better than gold.

"It feels better because we have great conditions and everyone was able to ride their best, so it feels rewarding. It just feels good," she said.