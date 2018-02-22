Co-Sponsor
Winter Olympics 2018: World champion Anna Gasser pips American Jamie Anderson to win big air snowboarding gold

Sports AFP Feb 22, 2018 11:48:33 IST

Pyeongchang: Austrian world champion Anna Gasser won the first Olympic snowboard big air title on Friday saving her best effort for last to beat American Jamie Anderson into second place.

Gasser snatched victory with her final jump worth a near maximum 96 points for a total of 185 ahead of 177.5 for Anderson, deprived of her second gold of the Games following her earlier victory in slopestyle.

Snowboarding - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Big Air Final Run 3 - Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 22, 2018 - Gold medallist Anna Gasser of Austria holds up the Austrian flag. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji - DEVEE2M067SF0

Anna Gasser celebrates after winning gold in the big air snowboarding event. Reuters

Third came New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott on 157.50.

"I was like, 'I really have to step up my game', and I'm so thankful I landed the trick I had in mind and that it was enough to win the gold today," said Gasser, 26.

Snowboarding's big air discipline is among extreme sports added to the Olympic programme in recent years as officials seek to widen the Winter Games' appeal among a younger demographic.

Competitors shoot themselves at speed from a ramp several metres into the air, perform acrobatic tricks, before hitting the landing slope.

Anderson, 27, said silver felt even better than gold.

"It feels better because we have great conditions and everyone was able to ride their best, so it feels rewarding. It just feels good," she said.


