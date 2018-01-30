Winter Olympics 2018: Luger Shiva Keshavan gets assurance from sponsors ahead of Pyeongchang Games

New Delhi: Just days before featuring in his sixth Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, India's top luger Shiva Keshavan got a morale booster as he was assured by his sponsors — Hero Electronix and Hero FinCorp, part of the $10 billion Hero Group — of their continued support which will help him prepare for the Games.

The two brands, which have been supporting Shiva for the last couple of years as he participated and won several medals at the international level, have decided to continue to support Keshavan during the Winter Olympics.

Shiva said, "Representing India at Winter Olympics is a huge responsibility and an even bigger honour. I want to thank Hero Electronix as well as Hero FinCorp. If it were not for the support of my sponsors and well-wishers, I would not be doing what I am doing right now.

This will be Shiva's sixth Winter Olympics. The luger first competed in a Winter Olympics in 1998, when he became the youngest person to ever officially qualify for the Olympic Games in luge.

The Winter Olympics will be held from 9 to 25 February.