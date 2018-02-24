Winter Olympics 2018: Canada's Sebastien Toutant wins inaugural big air gold in style; USA's Kyle Mack claims silver

Pyeongchang: Canada's Sebastien Toutant bounced back from last place in the slopestyle to win the first ever snowboard big air Olympic title on Saturday in Pyeongchang, in front of the watching Ivanka Trump.

The 25-year-old Toutant scored 174.25 points from his best two jumps with American Kyle Mack finishing on 168.75 points to take silver and Britain's Billy Morgan in bronze.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, is in Pyeongchang for Sunday's closing ceremony and watched the spectacular snowboard event from the grandstand.

Morgan scored 168 points to earn bronze, a fifth medal for Britain, their highest tally in Winter Olympics history.

"I am really happy it went my way and that I can share the podium with some good homies," said Toutant.

After finishing last in the slopestyle final last Sunday, Toutant said: "I've always been saying, 'If you're not first, you're last'. I'm always trying my best to get on the podium."

Big air is making its Olympic debut as Games officials reach out to a younger, more hip demographic who are flocking to the X-Games.

Competitors launch themselves metres into the air from a ramp and perform high-flying tricks and tumbles to win points. Each competitor has three runs.

"Today I knew I had the tricks and I knew I could've done well, I'm just so happy it's gone my way," said Toutant.