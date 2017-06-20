West Indies vs India: Hosts name unchanged squad for first two ODIs against Virat Kohli and Co

The West Indies selectors on Monday decided to retain an unchanged 13-member squad, which played against Afghanistan in the three-match series, for the first two One-Day Internationals against India. Virat Kohli's men are set to play five ODIs and a lone T20 international against the West Indies, starting 23 June.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the selectors decided to retain the same squad in order to maintain continuity, after they drew the three-match series versus Afghanistan 1-1. The final match was abandoned due to rain.

The team from the Caribbean will have extra motivation going into the series as they need to perform well to rise to at least the eighth position in the ICC ODI rankings. The top eight teams on 30 September, 2017 get automatic entry into the 2019 World Cup.

However, if the team fail to do so, then the two-time ODI World Cup champions would have to play a qualifying tournament to enter the showpiece event.

On the other hand, India have been in excellent form, reaching the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, before losing comprehensively by a resurgent Pakistan.

While Rohit Sharma, one of the best performers in the Champions Trophy, has been rested, youngsters like Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant have been included in the 15-member squad. Jasprit Bumrah too has been rested for the series.

The first two ODIs will be played on 23 and 25 June at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago).

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams