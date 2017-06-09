Wawrinka pierces Murray's armour to reach French Open final | Reuters

You are here:
PARIS Stan Wawrinka broke down Andy Murray's formidable defences to reach the French Open final on Friday, twice coming from a set down to win a high-octane contest 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1.

The Swiss 2015 champion hit a staggering 87 winners as he avenged last year's semi-final defeat by the world number one to set up a final against nine-times champion Rafa Nadal or Austrian wunderkind Dominic Thiem.

Murray absorbed everything Wawrinka threw at him for most of the four hour and 34 minute match but after winning a tense fourth set Wawrinka steamed ahead in the decider as Murray's armour was finally pierced.

Third seed Wawrinka, who had not dropped a set on the way to the semis, wavered slightly when dropping serve at 5-0 but broke straight back to claim victory with a flashing backhand. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)

