Watch: Rohan Gavaskar and Amol Muzumdar discuss IPL 2017 playoffs on Free Hit

Former cricketers Rohan Gavaskar and Amol Muzumdar return for the seventh episode of Free Hit, brought to you by Firstpost in association with Exhale Sports. In the latest episode, the duo — who like calling themselves 'Gaff' and 'Udi' — take a look at the playoff stage of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ongoing playoffs saw Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) for the third consecutive time in the tournament. After being put to bat, Pune did well to recover from an early stutter to finish on 162/4 from 20 overs. It was their performance with the ball, with teenager Washington Sundar walking away with the Man of the Match for figures of 3/16, that ultimately gave them a 20-run win in the match.

"I've predicted that RPS would go on to win this tournament. I've got a strong feeling about it," said Muzumdar, who went on to shower praise on captain Steve Smith as well as keeper-batsman Ben Stokes.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eliminator on Wednesday, with the winner then taking on the loser from the first qualifier, which in this case happens to be Mumbai Indians, in the second qualifier. The winner of this contest then takes on RPS in the grand finale in Hyderabad on Sunday, 21 May.