Watch: Is the Duckworth-Lewis fair for Twenty20s?

SportsFP StaffMay, 19 2017 19:41:09 IST

The eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, resumed at 1 am at night, after rain disrupted it for three hours.

The match put in question the validity of the Duckworth-Lewis method in Twenty20s, yet again. Similar discontent has been expressed in the previous editions also. IPL calls out for a better method to formulate rain-affected targets. The bowling side is left barehanded most times when D/L is used in Twenty20s.

With much controversy in hand, let’s hope for the next IPL to have something new to offer in a rain interrupted game.


Published Date: May 19, 2017 07:41 pm | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 07:41 pm

