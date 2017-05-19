Watch: Is the Duckworth-Lewis fair for Twenty20s?

The eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, resumed at 1 am at night, after rain disrupted it for three hours.

The match put in question the validity of the Duckworth-Lewis method in Twenty20s, yet again. Similar discontent has been expressed in the previous editions also. IPL calls out for a better method to formulate rain-affected targets. The bowling side is left barehanded most times when D/L is used in Twenty20s.

With much controversy in hand, let’s hope for the next IPL to have something new to offer in a rain interrupted game.