Watch: From Chandigarh to Oklahoma, the story of Indian basketball star Amjyot Singh Gill

NBA side Oklahoma City Thunder recently put up a video on the work being done by India's Amjyot Singh Gill – the sole Indian in basketball's biggest league.

The 6-feet-8-inches-tall basketball player first showed his true potential when he went on to star for the Indian national team at at the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship in Changsha, China.

He followed the good work by representing India at the 2016 Williams Jones Invitational Cup and the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge. Singh starred in the FIBA Asia Challenge, averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.6 blocks. He led the tournament in free-throw percentage. Singh is also the first Indian national to participate in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals.

He and fellow Indian teammate Amritpal Singh became the first Indian males to sign a professional basketball contract abroad when they signed for the Tokyo Excellence of the National Basketball Development League (NBDL) in 2015.

Singh currently plies his trade for Oklahoma City Blue, the development team of NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.