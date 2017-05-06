Watch: Cricketwallah Ayaz Memon discusses BCCI vs ICC spat, Rishabh Pant's IPL 2017 knock and more

We are back with another edition of Firstpost Gameplan with Cricketwallah Ayaz Memon, and this time, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not the only topic on the table for discussion. The spat between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) over revenue-sharing has been threatening to boil over. There has been talk of BCCI pulling out from the Champions Trophy starting from 1 June, having missed the deadline to submit the squad on 25 April.

However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Thursday came down hard on the BCCI to announce the Indian squad for the big ticket event "immediately".

On the IPL, we discussed the action that happened over the past week. But the biggest point of discussion had to be Rishabh Pant's breathtaking 97 for Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions on Thursday. It was arguably the best innings that one has seen in the tournament so far, even taking into account high quality knocks from David Warner against KKR, Rahul Tripathi against KKR and Ben Stokes against Gujarat. Pant, with great help from Sanju Samson took Delhi over the line, and Delhi now have some wind behind their sails, and are finally playing to their potential.

On the other hand, Gujarat much like RCB have just not been able to get the desired results in spite of trying. Dwayne Bravo not being able to take the field and Andrew Tye having to leave midway have hurt them.

Mumbai Indians too notched up fine wins in their two previous matches — first, Jasprit Bumrah helped them defend 11 runs in a super over against the likes of Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch of Gujarat. Then, skipper Rohit Sharma inspired them to a win over RCB at home.

However, the biggest turnaround has been effected by Rising Pune Supergiant, who have won six of their last seven matches and are in reckoning to not only qualify for the play-offs, but to do so as one of the top two teams.

KKR have had a mini setback, with two losses on the trot and they would have to pick up their game.

In the matches slated for the weekend, Kings XI Punjab travelled to Bangalore to face RCB on Friday. "It will now depend on how competitive RCB remains, because when everything is lost, you may just get your mind distracted," said Memon, and that's what happened to RCB in the end against KXIP, as they were bowled out for 119, losing by 19 runs.

There are two matches on Saturday — Sunrisers versus Pune, which would be a huge game given that both teams are in the running for a top-two finish. Delhi take on Mumbai in the second match of the night. We have a double header on Sunday too. RCB take on KKR in a grudge match at Bangalore and the bitter memory of getting all out for 49 — the lowest score in IPL history — at the Eden Gardens would still be hurting them. KXIP versus Gujarat rounds off the fare this weekend.