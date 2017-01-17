Wasim Akram withdraws road rage case; says it was filed due to 'a misunderstanding'

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling great Wasim Akram on Tuesday appeared in a judicial magistrate's court and withdrew the case that he had filed last year after a road rage incident in Karachi.

Akram made an appearance at the packed District East magistrate's court after the judge had issued a bailable arrest warrant against him after the former captain failed to appear in court in 31 hearings of the case.

"It was all a misunderstanding due to which I filed the case but today I requested the court that I should be allowed to withdraw the case and that is done now," Akram told the media.

Akram had initially filed a FIR against three unidentified persons last August after a person opened fire on him following an accident near the National Stadium, where the former fast player was holding a fast bowlers' camp.

Akram said after his Mercedes car was hit by another car, a person got down and fired at him.

The owner of the car was later identified as Retired Major Ameerul Rehman, who said his guard had fired in the air fearing violence.

The retired Major later submitted an unconditional apology to Akram over the incident and the matter was sorted out on the intervention of third parties.

Akram told the court that since both parties had reached an amicable agreement he didn't wish to pursue the case anymore legally and the case should be withdrawn.