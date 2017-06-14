Virat Kohli painting bought by British Indian entrepreneur for 2.9 million pounds

Birmingham: British Indian entrepreneur Poonam Gupta has bought a painting depicting Virat Kohli's IPL journey over 10 years for a whopping 2.9 million pounds.

The artist is Sasha Jaffrey and it was bought during the recent charity dinner organised by Virat Kohli foundation.

Sasha is an award winning and one of the most notable painters in the world.

He has collaborated with likes of David Beckham, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh for their charities and causes.

"What I like about this young generation of Indian cricketers is that they are responsible and want to make difference on and off the field. I am very connected to the cause taken up by Virat," said Poonam Gupta, who is CEO of Scotland based company PG Papers.

"Slavery has no place in this world and we need to stand up and do our bit. I am glad Virat has come forward against this evil and by buying this magnificent piece of art created by my favourite artist Sasha Jaffrey, I tick two boxes. I take a rare master piece to my home and also help this noble cause in my own way," Gupta said.