Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble 'rift': Javagal Srinath stays mum on issue, says 'time is not right'

Chandigarh: Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath on Friday did not comment on Ramachandra Guha's suggestion that he should be inducted into the Committee of Administration (COA), aside from keeping mum on the alleged tensions between the Indian players and head coach Anil Kumble.

Guha, who had tendered his resignation in Supreme Court on Thursday, in a letter to Vinod Rai has suggested Srinath's name as his replacement.

"I have not heard anything of that sort. I have not even applied my mind to that (on the issue). I think I will first see what has been written and what has been said and maybe react later," Srinath told reporters on Friday.

He felt that time wasn't appropriate to air one's views on alleged rift between chief coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

"Time is not right to speak about it (controversy), I think we all need to be a little more positive to see this issue. We want India to do well in this (Champions Trophy) tournament," Srinath told reporters on the sidelines of Red Bull event.

"Anil has a big stature in Indian cricket and Virat Kohli is a wonderful talent. I think we should allow them to finish this tournament first. We should wish the Indian team instead of speculating about who said what and what the differences are," said Srinath.

"I think we need to support them in unison to make sure India wins this tournament. There is no point in discussing these things," he said.

On the Champions Trophy, Srinath, the veteran of 229 ODIs and 67 Tests, said,"We have a good crop of fast bowlers. IPL (Indian Premier League) has done a good job in keeping them match fit. The more you bowl, the better you are. Two months of constant cricket under pressure, I think that is a great preparation for the Champions Trophy."

He also added:"Indian team has been playing good cricket. I feel this Indian team is all readiness to play the Champions Trophy."

Asked about growth of campus cricket in the country, Srinath said, "this is a wonderful concept. What we lack now is that cricket at the college level has to get a good lift and recognition. If sport can become professional in India, it is better than what it was before, but much more needs to be done and it has to develop and grow in schools and colleges.

