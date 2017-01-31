Vinod Rai-helmed 4-member BCCI administrative panel comes under the 'shock and awe' category

Is the cure worse than the disease? Only time will tell. The Supreme Court's choice of the four-member panel for administering day-to-day affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through its CEO Rahul Johri, is in the shock and awe category.

The four — Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, Ramchandra Guha and Diana Edulji – are leaders in their field. But how well can they administer the cricket board remains to be seen.

The Supreme Court has put them in charge with immediate effect and their first job is to ascertain which orders of the Lodha Committee have thus far been complied with and those that have not been implemented. They are to submit the report to the court within six weeks.

Additionally, the Court has also identified BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhury and treasurer Anirudh Chowhury, along with Limaye, to represent the Board at the crucial ICC meeting to be held in Dubai early February.

BCCI’s counsel Kapil Sibal had in the previous hearing pleaded that experienced administrators well versed with BCCI and its stand on ICC’s reforms be sent to the Dubai meeting. He had impressed on the Court that thousands of crores of rupees was riding on the meeting and that BCCI’s interests would be harmed in perpetuity if the wrong persons were nominated.

The Court had asked BCCI to propose names while keeping in mind the restrictions placed by the Lodha panel vis-a-vis the 70 years age limit, cooling off period, no politician, no government employee, etc. Finally, on Monday the Court approved the names of the trio who are expected to serve well BCCI and Indian cricket’s cause.

Limaye, MD and CEO of IDFC Ltd, is a chartered accountant and MBA by training. He had worked with Arthur Anderson, Ernest & Young and Citi Bank. His brief bio states that he has contributed to various committees of government and industry associations on a range of topics surrounding infrastructure, economic policy, markets, trade, minority affairs etc.

Even if there is no mention of sports in that bio, he still seems to have had a lot on his plate. How much of his time would he be able to dedicate to BCCI affairs, remains to be seen.

Interestingly, the Court rejected the Centre's plea to appoint Secretary of Sports Ministry as one of the administrators while referring to its earlier judgement debarring ministers and government servants from holding office in BCCI.

The Court’s chosen panel will be headed by 68-year-old Vinod Rai (he turns 69 in May), the former CAG. His bio states that he is the current chairman of UN Panel of External Auditors and Honorary Advisor to the Railways and a member of the Railway Kaya Kalp Council.

The Railways, along with Services and Indian Universities, it may be recalled, were ejected from the BCCI set up by the Lodha panel and AG Mukul Rohatgi has argued for their restoration before the apex court.

Rai who has rich experience in exposing scams relating to 2G spectrum , Commonwealth Games , Indian coal allocation and the controversial purchase of aircrafta, among others, is expected to sniff out any irregularities in BCCI and its affiliated units' accounts. Both Limaye and he would be on top of the accounts, it is expected, and would usher in a cleaner, more transparent system.

Their immediate task would also be in getting the IPL auction off the blocks. As per the original schedule it was expected to take place in Bengaluru on 6 FEbruary. The IPL is slated for April-May and it is a tribute to BCCI’s system that as soon as the committee identifies the IPL Governing Council, IPL activities, including signing contracts and auction could be up and away. The Rai committee though needs to do its bit towards that end.

Ram Guha, historian and writer, would be in a strange place without doubt. While he might not have had too much administrative experience, he is passionate about traditional cricket. He does not care too much either for T20 or limited overs cricket but that is not expected to come in his way of overseeing the implementation of the Lodha panel’s recommendations or smoothen the passage for conduct of IPL.

Diana Edulji, another member who has served Railways in the past and was captain of the national women’s cricket team makes up the quartet to whom the BCCI CEO will report.

She might have been erroneously dismissive of a young Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s cricketing skills when she was part of the Railways selection system. But then she would not have to judge players skills in her new role.

The 61-year-old Eduljee has in the past heavily criticised the BCCI for its manner in running women’s game.

The four certainly have a heavy and onerous responsibility to take BCCI ahead until the next crop of elected members come along. How well they revamp state associations and thereby by the Board would be watched very keenly.

Additionally they’d have to be sharp enough to tackle ICC and ensure that India’s interests are not whittled away. The acceptance that they don't understand how the Board functions, as mentioned by Rai in an interview, can cut both ways.

But one thing is certain: the enormity of their task has put the four in an unenviable position. The next few months will be revealing.