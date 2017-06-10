Vikram Limaye set to exit BCCI's CoA after SEBI approves his appointment as NSE MD and CEO

In yet another setback to the Committee of Cricket Administrators (COA), Vikram Limaye, one of the members of the Supreme Court appointed panel to oversee BCCI's administration, is all set to resign from the committee, reported NDTV. The latest development comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved his appointment as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

SEBI, which is the apex body overseeing the securities market in India, approved Limaye's appointment subject to his resignation from the Supreme Court-appointed body at the earliest, reported Economic Times.

The report added that Limaye, a veteran banker, had been selected in February 2017 itself. However, his role in the BCCI became the bone of contention between the NSE and the SEBI.

Limaye's exit comes days after eminent historian Ramachandra Guha resigned from the panel citing personal reasons.

A 1 June report in the Hindustan Times had noted that the apex court will hear Guha's plea to be relieved from the responsibility on 14 July.

A vacation bench of Justices MM Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta had been informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on 28 May to Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

A report in The Indian Expresson 2 June quoted sources in the BCCI as saying that Guha was unhappy with Indian captain Virat Kohli's interference in the selection of the next coach of the team.

The report had noted that the historian had also shot an email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on 25 May, informing him of his apprehensions. The report, however, added that Guha was not against the process of selecting the new coach but was against the cricket committee being influenced by Kohli.

COA was constituted on 30 January, 2017 after the BCCI was reportedly reluctant to implement the recommendations of the Lodha panel, which sought to bring much more transparency in the working of the world's richest cricket body.

Senior functionaries of the board including president Anurag Thakur were told to resign before the apex court intervened in the clean-up process.

The COA will now only consists of former Auditor General of India Rai and former cricketer Diana Edulji.

