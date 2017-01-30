Vikram Limaye says SC-appointed BCCI panel will aim at 'better governance' in cricket board

New Delhi: Renowned banker Vikram Limaye on Monday said that the four-member Supreme Court-appointed committee will be aiming to ensure "better governance" in BCCI while understanding the "philosophy" as to how things worked in the board till now.

"Yes, my consent was taken and I consider it as a huge honour especially as I was considered worthy of this role by the Supreme Court of India. I take up the responsibility with utmost seriousness and will be working to ensure better governance in the BCCI," Limaye, who is the CEO and MD of IDFC (Infrastructure Development Finance Company) told PTI during a chat.

An alumnus of the world famous Wharton School of Business and a veteran in investment banking, capital markets, Limaye said that he would like to speak to his colleagues in the BCCI (joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary) to understand its position in ICC board meeting.

"I will not like to comment on anything that I am unaware of. This is my first foray into cricket administration. Obviously, I will speak to my colleagues in BCCI, understand the philosophy of the Board and also analyse and view the circumstances of the past. It will be very premature to make any comments without getting into the details of the matter," said Limaye, who will be in Dubai for the ICC Board meeting on 2 February.

He is expecting to have detailed discussions with other members of administration.

"I have just exchanged a text message with Mr (Ramachandra) Guha. Will have a detailed discussion with him in the evening. One part of our job will be to implement the reforms of the Justice Lodha panel. But that is only a part of the job. There are a lot of things that we need to sit down and figure out as to how we will be going about our job," said Limaye.