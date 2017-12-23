Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu: When and where to watch Rajasthan Rumble, coverage on TV and live streaming

India's professional boxing ace Vijender Singh will aim to make it 10 wins in a row when he takes on African middleweight champion from Ghana Ernest Amuzu on Saturday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As the fight nears the intensity of Vijender's training is increasing day by day and Vijender's trainer Lee Beard is very impressed with the hard work he is putting in.

"He is training very hard in India from the last sometime, he has been sparring 10-12 rounds daily with 3-4 different guys and also putting the strength and condition to work hard also," Beard said.

The Indian boxer is in good form as he has had a good season so far, having last been in action against China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in August.

His opponent, Amuzu, has won 23 out of 25 in his career, with 21 of them being knockout wins.

‘Rajasthan Rumble’ will also feature Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Amandeep Singh who will take on Manoj Kumar from Punjab while two-time Asian Boxing champion, Kuldeep Singh will face Amrinder Singh from Haryana.

Other young talented boxers like Pardeep Kharera, Kuldeep Dhanda, Dharmendra Grewal and Asad Asif Khan will also be in action on Saturday.

The tickets for the fight are priced at Rs 350 Premier category, Rs 750 Silver, Rs 1995 Gold ringside and Rs 4995 Platinum ringside.

Here's all you need to know for catching the bout live.

When and where will Vijender Singh take on Ernest Amuzu?

Vijender will take on Amuzu on 23 December at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

How do I watch the fight live?

The fight between Vijender and Amuzu will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten HD 3 in Hindi.

What time will live coverage of the fight start?

The live coverage of 'Rajasthan Rumble' begins at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

With inputs from IANS