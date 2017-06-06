Vijay Mallya says he will 'attend all games' after appearing at India-Pakistan match in Birmingham

Absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya was one of the many famous people who were seen in the stands at Edgbaston in Birmingham enjoying the cricket match between India and Pakistan on Sunday night. As media gave a lot of coverage to the owner of now defunt Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya took to Twitter and said this:

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Mallya has been living in Britain since March last year. Sixty-year-old chief of Kingfisher — which owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks — Mallya is currently wanted in India. The Supreme Court has held him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

On Sunday, social media almost went berserk when photos of Mallya from the stadium surfaced on the internet.

His appearance on the stands at Edgbaston generated fresh interest in the case. In one of the images, shared by Republic TV channel, Mallya was spotted with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit gave Mallya an opportunity to present his case on punishment on 10 July, when the case will next be heard.

The court held Mallya guilty of contempt on two counts — for not appearing before it as directed in the first hearing and not making full disclosure of his assets and that of his family. The court order came on a contempt plea by a consortium of 13 banks led by State Bank of India seeking the recovery of more than Rs 9,000 crore that they had given to now grounded Kingfisher Airlines.

On 18 May, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took possession of his seafront farmhouse worth Rs 100 crore in Raigad district of Maharashtra's Konkan region. The farmhouse, sprawled over 17 acres with a beach, is located in the picturesque Kolegaon village of Mandwa, near the tourist hotspot of Alibaug.

With inputs from PTI