Vijay Goel says Sports ministry will launch talent search portal to spot, groom bright sportsmen

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel said on Tuesday that his ministry will soon launch a talent search portal in a bid to spot bright sportsmen and groom them.

"Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will shortly launch the 'Sports Talent Search Portal' which will help search the talented sportsmen," the minister said while inaugurating the seventh Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (Students Parliament) in Pune.

He said the idea behind launching the portal is that "grassroot population also gets an opportunity to contribute their share in sports."

Responding to a query from students on what the Central government is doing to promote sportsmen, Goel said that with the help of the portal, the talents will be selected and will be trained at Sports Authority of India.

He said the Centre is taking steps to augment the sports infrastructure in the country.

Appealing to the students' community to bring about the activism and start taking leadership roles, the minister said, "No one will make you a leader. So bring the activism in you and be a leader yourself, because the leader is one who has a vision, who has ideas."

At the inauguration event, the Life Time Achievement Award was given to veteran politician Somnath Chatterjee.

The Ideal Chief Minister Award was conferred on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, initiated in 2011, is a non-political platform to sensitise and harness the power of youth, mainly through the general secretaries, joint secretaries and socially active and politically sensitive students from around 25,000 colleges of more than 400 universities in India.