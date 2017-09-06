Vietnam Open GP: Pardeshi Shreyanshi, Vrushali Gummadi reach quarter-finals; Rahul Yadav bows out

Vietnam: Young Indian shuttlers Pardeshi Shreyanshi and Vrushali Gummadi reached the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles competition at the Vietnam Open Grand Prix on Wednesday.

Pardeshi defeated compatriot Vaidehi Choudhari 24-22 21- 17 to set up a clash with third seeded Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine, while Vrushali beat Indonesia's Jesica Muljati 21-9 21-15 in another match. She will take on sixth seed Chen Su Yu of Chinese Taipei.

Men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok, seeded fifth, eked out a thrilling 21-18 19-21 21-17 win over compatriot Arun George and Sanyam Shukla to also reach the second round.

However, it turned out to be a disappointing day for other Indians in the fray.

While Rahul Yadav Chittaboina suffered a 21-10 13-21 19- 21 loss to top seed Hsu Jen Hao of Chinese Taipei, Daren Liew of Malaysia ended NVS Vijetha's campaign with a 21-17 21-14 win in another men's singles match.

In women's singles, Mugdha Agrey lost 15-21 10-21 to Chen Hsiao Huan of Chinese Taipei.

Doubles player Prajakta Sawant also had a bad day in office as she suffered losses in both women's and mixed doubles today.

Third seeds Prajakta and Malaysia's Yogendran Krishnan lost 21-16 19-21 8-21 to Malaysian combo of Chen Tang Jie and Tew Jia Jia.

She also combined with Sanyogita Ghorpade in women's doubles but only to lose 10-21 14-21 to top seeded Malaysian pair of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.