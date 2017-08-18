Usain Bolt rebukes claims he faked injury in 4 x 100m relay final, shares x-ray of left hamstring on social media

London: Usain Bolt delivered a rebuke to those who questioned whether he really suffered an injury in his farewell race at the World Athletics Championships by revealing details of his hamstring tear on Thursday.

The Jamaican, stung by speculation that he had pulled up in the anchor leg of the 4 x 100 metres relay final in London on Saturday because he was too far behind to win the race, said the injury would need three months of rehabilitation.

Accompanied by an x-ray of the injury to his left hamstring, the eight-times Olympics gold medallist was also adamant in social media posts that he never cheated his fans.

The 30-year-old explained on Twitter: "Sadly I have tear of the proximal myotendineous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab.

"I don't usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured.

"I have never been one to cheat my fans in any way & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone."

The posts on Twitter were removed shortly after they had been posted.

Bolt had been three metres down on the two leaders as he took on the last leg of the relay, which was won by Britain, only to pull up sharply and fall to the ground, coming to a halt after a forward roll on the track.

He speculated on Sunday that the injury, which ended a wretched final championships for him after he only managed to win bronze in the individual 100 metres the previous weekend, might have been caused by having a long wait before the race.

Bolt, who won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics annals.