Usain Bolt racing against time to get back to full fitness after skipping training to mourn death of close friend

Kingston (Jamaica): Usain Bolt is working hard to be fit for next Saturday's season-opening 100 metres at the Racers Grand Prix track meet after the nine-time Olympic gold medallist took time off to mourn the death of a close friend.

In an interview aired on Jamaican national television on Saturday, Bolt said he was unable to train for more than two weeks as he mourned the loss of his good friend, Germaine Mason.

The 34 year-old Jamaican-born Olympic high jump silver medallist died in a motor bike accident on 20 April.

"I could not train for about two weeks, I just did not feel like training," Bolt said. "I was not ready to train for about two weeks."

The Racers Grand Prix, which is being put on by his club in his honour, will be the final time he will compete on Jamaican soil and he will compete in a 100m race to end the programme.

Bolt said he was certain he would be able to get into shape for Racers. "I have been doing this for years and we have always had setbacks so it will be okay."

Bolt said his home finale will be a moving affair.

"It will be emotional, I will miss running and I am sure the fans will miss seeing me run and so it should be emotional."

Bolt will headline the meet at the revered National Stadium before retiring from international competition two months later after taking part in the London 2017 World Championships.