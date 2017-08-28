US Open 2017: When and where to watch final Grand Slam of year, coverage on TV and live streaming

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will try to add another Grand Slam success in their age-defying seasons while Maria Sharapova takes her comeback to the highest stage when the US Open begins Monday.

World number one Nadal, back on top after more than three years, captured his 10th French Open in June for his 15th Grand Slam title while third-ranked Federer took the Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns, raising his record Slam total to 19.

Nadal, 31, and Federer, 36, have never faced each other on the New York hardcourts but could meet in the semi-finals.

Federer opens against US teen Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday, the same day Nadal meets Serbian Dusan Lajovic in his first-round match.

Nadal could face Bulgarian seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov, coming off his biggest career title two weeks ago at Cincinnati, in the quarter-finals while Federer's last-eight opponent could be Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

Until this year's revival, Federer had not won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012. Nadal's most recent major crown was at Roland Garros in 2014.

Sharapova's great memories

For Sharapova, the Broadway stage shines a spotlight on her comeback and controversy. She served a 15-month ban after testing positive for the blood boosting drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Her comeback began in April at Stuttgart, although many rivals were unhappy she was given wildcards into events. The French Open denied her a wildcard and she missed Wimbledon with a thigh injury.

Sharapova played only one US Open tune-up match before a forearm injury sidelined her, but she has practiced on the courts and taken inspiration from past success, notably a 2006 US Open title.

The 30-year-old Russian has missed three of the past four US Opens, reaching the fourth round in 2014 in her most recent appearance.

Sharapova faces a difficult test Monday in the night feature match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against world number two Simona Halep of Romania.

But Sharapova is 6-0 lifetime against Halep, 10-0 in US Open first-round matches and has won 22 Grand Slam first-round matches in a row since the 2010 Australian Open.

On the men's side, Germany's fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Darian King of Barbados in his Grand Slam main draw debut while Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic meets American Tennys Sandgren.

US 10th seed John Isner, the top-ranked player in his quarter of the draw thanks to a reshuffling when Britain's Andy Murray withdrew due to a hip injury, opens against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Here's all you need to know about watching the US Open matches live:

When will the US Open matches be played?

The US Open matches will start on 28 Aug and the final match is on 10 September.

How do I watch the US Open matches live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the matches will start at 8.30 PM IST every day.

Where can you follow the match online?

The matches will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

You can also check out the live blog on Firstpost, for live scores, updates and analysis from the match.

With inputs from AFP.