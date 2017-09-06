US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens continues remarkable comeback, downs Anastasija Sevastova to make semi-finals

New York: Sloane Stephens' comeback from injury will keep going all the way to the US Open semi-finals.

Stephens edged No 16 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday to reach the final four of a major tournament for the first time since 2013.

Sidelined from tennis for nearly a year and unsure what she could accomplish just last month, the unseeded American advanced to face the winner of the match between Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova on Tuesday night.

Stephens had left foot surgery in January and didn't return to the tour until Wimbledon in July. Her ranking fell to 934th before she reached consecutive semi-finals at hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati in August.

"When I started my comeback at Wimbledon, I could have never even dreamed of something like this happening, having these results," Stephens said in an on-court interview.

She's No 83 now with 13 wins in her last 15 matches, becoming just the seventh player outside the top 50 to reach the US Open women's semi-finals since the rankings began in 1975.

Her only previous Grand Slam semi-final was at the Australian Open four years ago.

The No 9-seeded Williams hoped to give the host country half of the final four — and reach the US Open semi-finals for the first time since 2010 — by beating No 13 Kvitova. The US had a chance to claim all four spots, with No 15 Madison Keys and 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe playing their quarter-final matches Wednesday.

Sevastova beat Maria Sharapova in the fourth round and was trying to reach the first major semi-final of her career. She received treatment from a trainer late in the first set Tuesday for a problem with her upper right leg.

But she seemed to have recovered well when she won the second set and jumped to a 3-1 lead in the third.

"I thought I had her somewhere in the beginning of the third. I was in control," Sevastova said. "But, yeah, she came back and played some great winners, and she was back."