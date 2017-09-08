You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng defeat Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova to reach semis

SportsIANSSep, 08 2017 10:03:56 IST

New York: Indian star Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng entered the women's doubles semi-finals of the US Open tennis tournament with a straight sets win over Timea Babos of Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic here on Thursday.

File image of Sania Mirza. AP

File image of Sania Mirza. AP

The fourth seeded Sino-Indian pair needed an hour and 56 minutes to carve out a 7-6, 6-4 victory over their fifth seeded opponents in the quarter-finals.

Mirza and Peng will meet the winner of the quarter-final clash between HA Chan of Taipei and S Zhang of China and the Taipei-Swiss pair of Y. Chan and Martina Hingis for a place in the final.

The seventh seeded Czech pair of L. Hradecka and K. Siniakova will take on third seeded compatriots L. Safarova and B. Strycova in the other semi-final.


Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 10:03 am | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 10:03 am


Also See







Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation



Top Stories



Cricket Scores